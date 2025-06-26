Barcelona are facing SIGNIFICANT obstacles as they push to sign Nico Williams, with Athletic Club digging their heels in on their firm transfer stance, sources have explained to TEAMtalk.

Barca sporting director Deco has identified the 22-year-old winger as a priority summer target and is desperate to add him to Hansi Flick’s attacking armoury this summer as the two men look to add further strengthen their LaLiga title-winning squad and keep the likes of Real Madrid at bay.

Athletic, though, are not making negotiations easy and are not willing to let their star man leave without a fight. Indeed, sources insist they are firm in their stance and are refusing to give their LaLiga rivals a clear pathway: they want to keep Nico Williams and are offering him a new contract, with a big salary increase, until 2027.

Williams, meanwhile, has told the club’s hierarchy that he wants to join Barcelona. The Catalans have already reached an agreement on personal terms with the Spain international, for a salary worth €12m (£10.2m / $14m) per year, on a contract until 2031, which works out at around £196,000 a week.

Barcelona are also willing to sign Williams by triggering his €58m (£49.5m, $68m) release clause, but the caveat is that they want to pay it in installments.

Athletic have rejected this idea – we understand that the Basque club have stated clearly that the only way to sign Williams is to pay his €58m clause up front and in full and as stated by the terms in that arrangement.

Athletic are in no mood to make compromises, especially given their tense relationship with the Catalans.

Crucial days ahead in Nico Williams chase

Athletic are aware of Barcelona’s precarious financial situation, and suspect that they may be stretching the rules to make a move for Williams feasible.

This is why Athletic are watching closely and will not accept any agreement that doesn’t respect their terms.

As things stand, the situation surrounding Williams’ future promises to remain tense, with both Barcelona and Athletic holding strong positions for different reasons.

Arsenal have also been linked with Williams, but TEAMtalk understands that they have already decided that his wage demands are too high, and have put a potential move on the backburner.

Bayern Munich are admirers of Williams, and they could attempt to sign him should talks with Barcelona come to an end, though the youngster has his heart set on a move to Catalonia.

Barcelona remain the favourites to sign Williams and nothing is advanced with any other suitors. If Barcelona miss out, Williams will also consider signing the lucrative contract extension with Athletic, which remains on the table.

Barcelona’s sporting director, Deco, spoke openly about Williams’ desire to move to the Camp Nou in a recent interview.

“Yes, Nico Williams wants to come [to Barca],” Deco said in an interview. “And we will try!

“Nico, same as other players, is showing a strong desire to come… and if the right conditions are met in his case, we’ll definitely try to complete the deal.

“To sign a player, you have to follow the right steps. In this case, everything is very clear. He has a [release] clause. Then we’ll see how we can make what the player and the club want happen.”

