Nicolas Jackson has revealed how he wanted to join another Premier League club before his eventual switch to Chelsea in the 2023 summer transfer window.

The Senegal striker penned an eight-year deal with the Blues after they signed him for £32million from LaLiga side Villarreal in the summer of 2023, but things could have worked out very differently for Jackson.

A few months before his move to west London, Jackson was close to joining Aston Villa and reuniting with Unai Emery, who had left Villarreal to take over the hotseat at Villa Park after Steven Gerrard’s exit.

Jackson revealed that a minor cost him a move to Villa but it wasn’t long before he was bound for England after Chelsea swooped to secure his signature.

Despite notching 17 goals across his first season at Chelsea, Jackson still courted some criticism for his performances but that has fuelled his fine form in the current campaign – with the frontman already having eight Premier League goals to his name through 15 games so far.

But, speaking about what might have been, Jackson revealed: “When Unai left, he wanted me to go to Aston Villa, but I was injured. I wanted to leave because the [new] coach came in. I had to go, but I was injured a little bit in my hamstring.

“We went there, they checked and said I needed one more month and they want me now. If they want me in one week, two weeks, I was not ready, so they had to cancel the transfer, and I went back. When I went back, I was very angry. Not angry I didn’t sign because when we were on the plane, I told my friend, ‘Don’t worry, better things will come and that’s life’.

“Then I started working more to play with Villarreal. When I came back, I think I scored 12 goals in two months.”

Better things did arguably come in the shape of the move to Stamford Bridge, where Jackson now has a record of 25 goals and nine assists in 59 outings for Enzo Maresca’s men.

Neville backs Jackson to save Chelsea a fortune

Meanwhile, Sky Sports pundit Gary Neville believes the form of Jackson means there is no longer a need for Chelsea to go and spend big on another striker.

Speaking on the Gary Neville podcast, he said: “Nicolas Jackson, I’m happy for him. I never thought he was the problem. I thought they might need to sign another forward but I thought he would be a really good second striker.

“If you had a number nine like Diego Costa and Jackson was your man to come on, you’d think what a good striker he is to come on.

“He’s now pushing to the point where you think, ‘do we actually need that first striker? Could he be that first striker?’

“I had a lot of love for him last year even though he was erratic and made mistakes. We’re now seeing a real handful up there and someone you wouldn’t want to play against as a centre half.”

Chelsea currently second in the Premier League but can close the gap to leaders Liverpool to just two points if they can beat west London rivals Brentford on Sunday.

Chelsea join striker chase / Liverpool eye surprise Stamford Bridge raid

Despite Neville’s comments, Chelsea have reportedly joined the chase for Brighton striker Joao Pedro, and it’s possible they could sanction another £100million-plus raid on the Seagulls, who have set a mammoth asking price in response to growing interest.

Meanwhile, Liverpool are reportedly considering a surprise move for Chelsea right-back Malo Gusto amid the uncertainty surrounding Trent Alexander-Arnold’s future.

Alexander-Arnold’s contract with Liverpool is set to expire at the end of the season and he’ll be able to hold pre-contract talks in January ahead of a free transfer next summer. Real Madrid have been in constant contact with the England star’s entourage in recent months and have made him their top transfer target.

Liverpool are still in talks with Alexander-Arnold and remain confident of reaching an agreement but according to Simon Phillips, they have a plan in place in case the negotiations fail. The journalist claims Liverpool and, interestingly, Manchester City have registered an interest in signing Chelsea star Gusto ahead of the January transfer window.

