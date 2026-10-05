Leading Rangers star primed for big 2027 transfer as Aston Villa plot eye-catching move

Belgian sources expect Nicolas Raskin to be playing in one of Europe’s top-five leagues next season, TEAMtalk understands, with the national team regarding the Rangers midfielder as a key figure for the country in the years ahead.

The 25-year-old remained at Ibrox after a complicated summer in which interest, most concretely from Besiktas, failed to produce a move.

In Belgium, that outcome has been treated with surprise.

Many are surprised that no Premier League club made a formal offer after Raskin’s performances at the 2026 World Cup, where he established himself as a regular in his national side and was widely praised for his ball-winning and composure.

Aston Villa and Hull City both made contact over a potential move. Hull made a verbal offer worth £12million for Raskin, but that was quickly laughed off by Rangers.

Those close to the Belgian picture now believe the Premier League remains his most likely destination, and that it will come sooner rather than later.

Raskin has long spoken of wanting the next step in his career; he confirmed after the window that he had been mentally ready to leave, while stressing that timing and personal factors had to align.

Sources in his homeland expect that alignment to arrive either in January or, failing that, in the summer of 2027, when he will enter the final year of his contract at Rangers.

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Within the Belgian set-up, Raskin is viewed as more than a useful squad option.

After forcing his way into the starting line-up, he is seen as a midfielder who can anchor the side as the post-De Bruyne generation takes shape under Mark van Bommel.

Some Belgian voices go further, suggesting his leadership qualities and consistency mark him out as a future captain.

Competition for places is real – Romeo Lavia has already been used in recent matches – yet the prevailing view is that Raskin’s profile fits the demands of a top league and of Belgium’s long-term plans.

Rangers value him highly and are under no immediate pressure to sell, but the expectation in Belgian circles is clear: bids will follow, and a move to one of the major leagues is regarded as a matter of when, not if.

Aston Villa are understood to remain big admirers of Raskin and are tracking his situation, so they are a club to watch closely as the race for his signature develops.

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