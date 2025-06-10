Rangers have placed a huge price-tag on Nicolas Raskin amid interest from Leeds United and Aston Villa, sources have told TEAMtalk, as the midfielder’s comments on his future at Ibrox also come to light.

Raskin has emerged as one of Europe’s most sought-after talents, with sources telling TEAMtalk that there is interest in the Rangers midfielder from clubs across Europe. The midfielder was one of the best players in the Scottish Premiership last season, with Gers legend Peter Lovenkrands describing Raskin as ‘potentially the most valuable player in the squad’ in The Daily Record in May.

Sources have told TEAMtalk that Rangers are determined to maximise profit on their prized asset and want as much as £25million for Raskin.

That would be a record sale for Rangers if a club were to pay that fee, with Calvin Bassey currently being the most expensive departure from the Gers.

Ajax paid Rangers an initial transfer fee of £19.6m for Bassey in the summer of 2022, but, with add-ons, it could rise to £22.7m.

With Raskin under contract at Rangers until 2027, the Glasgow giants believe that they hold a strong negotiating position.

Leeds have long admired Raskin, with their interest dating back to his Standard Liege days in 2022. Now back in the Premier League, the Whites see the versatile midfielder as a perfect fit for Daniel Farke’s high-intensity system, offering tenacity and composure in the engine room.

Villa, under Unai Emery, are also in the race, viewing Raskin as a dynamic addition to their Champions League-chasing squad. The 24-year-old’s ability to thrive in big matches, including Old Firm derbies and Europa League clashes against Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur, has caught the Villans’ attention.

Beyond England, Portuguese giants FC Porto remain keen despite their recent signing of Gabri Veiga; they value Raskin’s blend of aggression and technical quality.

French side Marseille and Serie A outfit Fiorentina are also monitoring the midfielder, drawn by his standout performances for Belgium in the Nations League.

What Nicolas Raskin has said about Rangers future

Rangers, backed by new 49ers Enterprises ownership, are preparing a lucrative contract offer to keep Raskin at Ibrox, emphasising his pivotal role in their Scottish Premiership and European ambitions.

However, their model of developing and selling young talent for profit could see them cash in if the £25 million valuation is met.

New Rangers manager Russell Martin wants to keep Raskin at the club and hopes to build his team around him, but money talks, and a big offer will be hard to turn down.

The midfielder’s comments last season suggest that he could be off if he gets a very good offer

Raskin told The National on April 17: “I’ve been here at Rangers for two and a half years. It’s gone very well for me, especially this season.

“You have to see what the club wants, what is on the table and try to do the best for everyone.

“As a footballer, you always want to look ahead and see what you could do better. If you want to give yourself the best chance to compete in an international competition, you have to be able to compete at a big club.

“But the aim isn’t to go to a club where you’ll play less and lose that advantage you have of playing every week. It will be a balancing act for me.

“It’s clear that good European performances are significant assets for attracting big teams.”

Latest Rangers news: Contact with duo, Chilean star wanted

TEAMtalk’s transfer correspondent, Fraser Fletcher, has reported that Rangers have made contact with two of their top targets.

Fraser Fletcher has also reported that Rangers are keen on a summer deal for a £4million-rated Chilean star.

Meanwhile, sources have told TEAMtalk that Everton are among six Premier League clubs planning to raid Rangers for a 23-year-old.