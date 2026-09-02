Rangers and Besiktas are pushing to agree a deal in principle over Nico Raskin, TEAMtalk can confirm, though personal terms are not yet settled and the transfer now hinges on the Belgian international accepting the move.

Rangers had wanted £20million for the midfielder and sources say a package that suits both clubs is still under discussion after a summer of approaches from England, Italy and Spain.

Raskin is open to joining Besiktas and is in talks over a four-year contract.

Sources have stated that a loan-to-buy deal is the favoured approach from Besiktas. This would suit the Turkish side and allow them to pay less next season as the midfielder enters the last year of his contract.

The 25-year-old has two years left on his Ibrox deal after it was confirmed that his contract runs to 2028.

He joined from Standard Liège in 2023 for a modest fee and became one of Rangers’ most valuable assets. His valuation also skyrocketed after featuring for Belgium at the World Cup, where he impressed hugely.

He was left out of Rangers’ recent matchday squads, including the Conference League trip to Jablonec, as interest intensified. Derek McInnes praised his attitude throughout, saying he had trained well and remained professional while talks continued. Rangers are prepared to sell – but only if their valuation is met.

Rangers star facing decision over Besiktas switch

Besiktas have been in contact over a move for Raskin for some time, as TEAMtalk previously reported, though they haven’t been alone in the race.

Hull City saw an earlier bid for Raskin rejected, while Atalanta, Bologna and sides in Spain also made contact with interest.

With other transfer windows now closed, an agreement with Besiktas now puts them in front, provided Raskin signs off personal terms.

Rangers hope a completed sale would represent a substantial return on the original outlay and give Rangers funds after a busy window that has already brought Kevin Kelsy and Kim Min-su into the squad for significant fees.

McInnes has added midfield cover and has said the club would only consider a departure that works for them.

The key decision lies with the player himself. As mentioned, Raskin is understood to be open to the switch and discussions over a four-year deal are underway.

Until those talks are concluded, he remains a Rangers player. If he accepts, one of Ibrox’s key midfielders will leave before the Turkish window shuts on Friday.

Rangers will also seek more funds to try and bring in another winger before the Scottish window closes on Thursday. It’s a position they have been trying to strengthen all summer.

One of Rangers targets has been Vaclav Cerny, he is currently at Besiktas and was formerly at Rangers.

Sources state he has been discussed by both clubs as a separate deal but there is no confirmation yet if any serious movement.