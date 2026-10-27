Chelsea and Man City joined by three Prem rivals in race for red-hot German striker – Exclusive

Chelsea and Manchester City were both in attendance to watch Nicolo Tresoldi score a hat-trick for Club Brugge, with TEAMtalk able to confirm that Arsenal, Tottenham Hotspur and Newcastle United were also represented in Belgium.

The Premier League quintet were among those keeping a close eye on the highly rated German forward as he continued his remarkable run of goalscoring form in Club Brugge’s victory over St Truiden.

As TEAMtalk revealed ahead of the fixture, Chelsea and Manchester City were expected to send representatives to assess Tresoldi as both clubs continue to explore their attacking options and plan for the future.

We can now confirm that Arsenal, Tottenham and Newcastle were also present to watch the striker in action.

Tresoldi’s latest treble further strengthens his reputation as one of the most exciting young attacking talents in world football.

The hat-trick was his third in the space of just 26 days, underlining the extraordinary scoring form that has helped place him firmly on the radar of several major clubs.

The 22-year-old has already attracted significant attention following his performances for Club Brugge, and his latest display provided another opportunity to showcase his finishing ability in front of an audience that included some of the Premier League’s biggest sides.

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Chelsea’s interest comes as the club continue to assess their options in central attack, having identified Tresoldi as a player with the potential to strengthen their forward line. Their recruitment team are looking at both immediate needs and longer-term squad planning.

Man City, meanwhile, are carrying out their own due diligence as they consider their future options at centre-forward.

There is no suggestion that Erling Haaland is set to leave imminently, but City are continuing to monitor emerging talent as part of their longer-term recruitment strategy.

Record-breaking fee required to sign Nicolo Tresoldi

Arsenal, Tottenham and Newcastle’s presence further illustrates the growing competition for Tresoldi, whose recent goalscoring exploits are attracting attention from across the Premier League.

Club Brugge have made clear they are not looking to sell the forward, meaning any interested club could face a significant challenge if they decide to pursue a deal.

As TEAMtalk has already revealed, it will take a club-record fee to prise Tresoldi away from Club Brugge, with that figure currently standing at €40million (£33.5m / $44.6m)

That record was set last summer when Arsenal paid €40million to sign Christos Tzolis, underlining the scale of the investment any interested club would need to make to secure Tresoldi’s services.

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