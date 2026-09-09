Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur both had representatives in Belgium on Tuesday evening to watch Club Brugge striker Nicolo Tresoldi, TEAMtalk understands, with the German Under-21 international emerging as one of Europe’s most coveted young forwards.

Tresoldi featured against Aston Villa as Brugge suffered a 3-2 defeat, but the 22-year-old still made his mark by converting from the penalty spot.

United’s delegation also used the trip to continue their work on left-back Joaquin Seys, another Brugge player they enquired about during the summer.

We can confirm Tottenham were also in Belgium to carry out further work on Tresoldi, who remains high on their radar.

Spurs completed many of their preferred deals during the summer, but Roberto De Zerbi is keen to add another striker and the German could develop into a strong option for the club.

Tresoldi has rapidly established himself as one of the most exciting attacking prospects in Europe since moving from Hannover to Brugge.

He scored 23 goals last season, and his performances sparked considerable interest across the continent, with Barcelona among the clubs to hold talks over a potential move.

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Man Utd, Tottenham in the mix to sign Nicolo Tresoldi

Despite the interest over the summer, Tresoldi remained in Belgium and has continued to build his reputation at Brugge.

His form and age profile mean he is now being watched closely by Premier League clubs, with both United and Spurs taking the opportunity to assess him at first hand on Tuesday.

United failed to add a forward over the summer and continue to assess attacking options for the future.

Joshua Zirkzee’s future at Old Trafford remains in doubt after failing to force his way into Michael Carrick’s starting XI.

United’s position on the Dutchman remains the same – they won’t let him go without first signing a replacement. Tresoldi could be that player.

Tottenham’s interest, meanwhile, is being driven by De Zerbi’s desire for further competition and depth up front, something that has been further highlighted by the saga surrounding Richarlison, who hasn’t even been named in the club’s Premier League squad.

Tresoldi’s latest outing has therefore provided another opportunity for both clubs to gather information on a player who could yet become a serious target in the future.

If he continues his impressive form for Bruggle, it seems only a matter of time before Tresoldi makes a high-profile switch to one of Europe’s top sides.

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