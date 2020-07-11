Pearson explains how Watford have struggled for confidence this season

Nigel Pearson has warned Watford that they are not out of trouble yet, despite their 2-1 win over Newcastle.

A pair of Troy Deeney penalties moved Watford six points away from the relegation zone. However, the team closest behind them, Bournemouth, still have four games left.

And Pearson is fully aware of the danger Watford are still in – admitting it has been hard for the players to build up confidence throughout the season.

“When you’re in a situation that we find ourselves in, anxiety and fear can go a long way to derailing what you are trying to do,” Pearson told BBC Sport.

“I understand that those blockages can come in and affect performance. What was important was that we were able to find the answers.

“It’s never easy. I’ve been in that situation as a player, it can be very stressful and you have to perform.

“We’ve had a difficult season. When players are dealing with disappointment on a regular basis it’s hard to go out and play with confidence.

“What we need is the commitment to have a positive intent and I really applaud the players for how they turned that round. Before this last week we’d not won from a losing position and they’ve done it twice this week.

“We have to keep focus, don’t think the job is done. We are working hard. Back in December it didn’t look possible but throughout it all we have tried to remain positive.

“You’ve always got a better chance if the collective is stronger than the individual.”

DEENEY EMBRACES PRESSURE, SAYS PEARSON

Pearson also had words of praise for captain Deeney, who stood up to the pressure of taking a penalty twice in order to turn the game in Watford’s favour.

Prior to the Newcastle game, Deeney had not scored since the Premier League re-started in June. However, his brace took him up to eight league goals for the season – just one away from matching his tally from last year.

And Pearson praised the 32-year-old for taking the responsibility for his side.

“Troy Deeney is someone who embraces pressure, he does not shirk responsibility and good for him,” the Hornets boss added. “I am pleased for him today.

“Our job isn’t finished yet.”