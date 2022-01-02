Nigel Pearson reveals strong message that inspired Bristol City comeback

A relieved Nigel Pearson praised his Bristol City players as they fought from behind to claim a 3-2 victory over Millwall.

Bristol City entered the break 2-1 behind as a result of goals from Tom Bradshaw and Benik Afobe. However, a Andreas Weimann hat-trick gifted The Robins a vital three points, moving them to 14th in the table. And Pearson admitted at half-time he told players the next 45 minutes could help transform their season.

He said: “We made a lot of mistakes today, but we could also have scored more goals.

“By half-time we had let a winning position turn into a losing one. I stressed the importance of the second half in terms of turning our season around.

“Last year was a disappointing one for us and it was vital to start 2022 on a positive note.

“The response was excellent and I hope our fans have gone home knowing that their team gave everything.”

Bristol City had a number of players missing through Covid-19 and injuries.

The lack of squad numbers meant Pearson was forced to play a youthful side, as seven academy graduates were named in the starting line-up.

And while the boss was impressed with his youngsters, he conceded that playing with missing players is always going to cause some issues.

“It is great for the club that so many young lads were involved. But when that is the case you are going to get setbacks.

“They are all talented enough to be playing. But it would be unrealistic not to expect errors here and there.”

Hat-trick hero happy with performance

Weimann was the hero as his three goals inspired an important comeback for his side.

Scoring his first after seven minutes, Weimann then bagged a second-half brace to turn the score and gift City a win.

And the experienced striker admitted that it felt good to be able to play such a influential role in the victory.

Speaking to RobinsTV, he said: “It was a great feeling. I was a bit nervous for the third one as it took ages to come down. But I was happy to see it hit the net, celebrate and then see the game out.

“I’m happy to get the three goals but I think after Thursday’s game the most important thing was to get a reaction. Especially at half-time to show character to comeback and win the game was brilliant.”

READ MORE: Middlesbrough battle with fellow Championship clubs for Sunderland man