Nigerian speedster targeted by Klopp for £10m Liverpool move

Liverpool have added a Nigerian international winger to their shopping list, according to the latest reports.

The Liverpool Echo claims that Jurgen Klopp is looking to add depth to his squad, and has targeted a summer move for Gent star Moses Simon.

The 22-year-old has just one year remaining on his contract and is valued at around £10million, with a host of clubs competing for his signature.

Simon can play on either wing but spent the majority of the 2017-18 campaign as Gent’s left-winger, scoring six goals to help his side to a fourth-placed finish in the Belgian top division.

Nigeria coach Gernot Rohr decided not to select Simon for Nigeria‘s World Cup squad, in large part due to the fact that he has a hip injury which is expected to see him miss the next three weeks.

“I will definitely be back soon, stronger and better,” the player said.

“To the Super Eagles, I wish you all the best of luck in Russia – go and make us proud.”

Simon is also believed to be interesting Newcastle United and Brighton & Hove Albion.

