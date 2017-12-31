Nike drop major clanger after announcing Coutinho’s Barca move

Liverpool are understood to be less than impressed after kit manufacturer Nike advertised Philippe Coutinho as a Barcelona player on their website.

Nike’s website updated overnight with a heading of “Where the magic happens” alongside text claiming “Philippe Coutinho is ready to light up Camp Nou” and a link to “Shop Coutinho’s look.”

The page appeared on multiple different language versions of their website, including English, German, Spanish and Portuguese.

However, clicking on the link reverted to a dead link, while the article was very quickly removed.

The copy, while very clearly a mistake, will not go down well at Liverpool, with the club having rejected three bids from Barcelona for the player over the summer.

Sunday’s newspapers suggest Barcelona will launch a fresh £130million offer for the player when the transfer window opens this coming week, amid claims the Brazilian still wants to make the switch to the Nou Camp.

But Liverpool have made their intentions over Coutinho clear on several occasions and this latest incident is sure to further their resolve to keep hold of their playmaker.

Want news and features on the Reds on your Facebook timeline? Like our dedicated Liverpool page.