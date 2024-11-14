Ruud van Nistelrooy is now available after leaving Man Utd

After leaving his job at Manchester United, Ruud van Nistelrooy will now be on the lookout for another managerial role.

Van Nistelrooy became interim manager at United following Erik ten Hag’s departure and won three of his four games in temporary charge, drawing the other against Chelsea.

His only other senior management role was at PSV Eindhoven, where he won the Johan Cruyff Shield and the KNVB Cup in the 2022/23 season.

“I have had offers from various clubs, also in my own country, but I would love to work in England or in Spain,” Van Nistelrooy said earlier this year.

“I want to coach in a league where I have played, because in those countries I speak the language fluently. In my opinion, I have gained plenty of experience. I have gone through the ranks.”

We’ve taken a look at nine potential next moves for the 48-year-old manager.

Burnley

After Vincent Kompany left Burnley to join Bayern Munich at the end of the 2023/24 season, Van Nistelrooy held talks with the Championship side.

He ultimately opted to return to Old Trafford as Erik ten Hag’s assistant and the Clarets appointed Scott Parker as their manager.

Parker made a strong start to the 2024/25 season but their form has dipped recently, with just one win in their last five Championship games.

While there is no immediate prospect of Burnley making a change in the manager’s office, they could reignite their interest in Van Nistelrooy if results do not improve.

Coventry City

Coventry are currently seeking a new first-team manager after bringing an end to Mark Robins’ seven-year spell in charge of the club.

Former Derby County, Chelsea and Everton boss Frank Lampard has registered his interest in the vacant managerial position and is the current favourite to take over.

But the Sky Blues are yet to make a final decision and Van Nistelrooy still has time to throw his hat into the ring.

RUUD 🗣️ Ruud van Nistelrooy received an emotional ovation at Old Trafford after his final game as Man United interim manager. pic.twitter.com/ps4NmIrFfR — NBC Sports Soccer (@NBCSportsSoccer) November 11, 2024

Everton

Sean Dyche is under a lot of pressure at Everton as the Goodison Park faithful are becoming increasingly disgruntled with his style of play.

The Friedkin Group have agreed to purchase Farhad Moshiri’s 94.1% controlling stake in the club and they could look to appoint a more attack-minded manager like Van Nistelrooy.

A move to Goodison Park would reunite Van Nistelrooy with Jarrad Branthwaite after the centre-back spent the 2022/23 season on loan at PSV Eindhoven.

“He was brilliant for me,” Branthwaite said. “He would speak to me about my body shape when defending and the importance of being side-on, so that I am always ready to run back or be ready to press forward.

“He said if you don’t have the right body shape, you will get done because the Premier League is much faster. If they play it in behind and you are not side-on, the striker will already be gone.”

Wolves

Despite being rewarded with a new four-year contract at Wolves in August, Gary O’Neil now faces an uncertain future at Molineux.

They are currently in the relegation zone and recently beat Southampton to finally claim their first three points of the 2024/25 season.

“Despite that huge win, I don’t think he’s completely out of the woods,” journalist David Ornstein said.

“There is a big call to make there, because at Wolves, there is a feeling that they have a better squad than they are producing the results for and so some conversations will be happening.”

West Ham

West Ham hired Julien Lopetegui as David Moyes’ successor in the summer but they have endured a miserable start to the new campaign.

The Hammers have picked up just 12 points from their opening 11 Premier League games and are currently 14th in the table.

According to reports, West Ham expect their form to improve after the international break and they want to honour the manager’s two-year contract.

But their patience will not be infinite and if he does not rectify their poor run of results the owners will look to appoint a replacement.

Tottenham

Ange Postecoglou took over at Tottenham in 2023 and won plaudits for overhauling their style of play but they’ve made a poor start to the 2024/25 season, losing five of their opening 11 Premier League games.

“That’s down to me,” the manager said after the 2-1 defeat at home to Ipswich Town. “That’s my responsibility.

“The inconsistency we’re having this year, ultimately it comes down to me and my approach and something I need to try and fix and see if I can help the players in that area.”

His position at Spurs seems relatively safe for the moment but the pressure could soon mount on the manager if he is unable to address those issues.

While the likes of Thomas Frank, Marco Silva and Graham Potter would be among the favourites for the job, Van Nistelrooy could be a left-field contender.

Ange Postecoglou start last season at Tottenham compared to this

Valencia

Van Nistelrooy has admitted that he’d like to work in Spain and a managerial vacancy could soon become available at Valencia.

Ruben Baraja replaced Gennaro Gattuso as Valencia manager in February 2023 and enjoyed a brilliant first full season in charge in 2023/24, helping the club finish ninth in La Liga.

But they’ve made a terrible start to the 2024/25 season, winning one, drawing four and losing six of their opening 11 games in La Liga.

Valencia are currently bottom of the table and controversial owner Peter Lim has been trigger-happy with his managers in the last few years.

Heerenveen

Having coached at PSV Eindhoven and Manchester United, Van Nistelrooy could potentially join another of his former clubs.

The former Netherlands international scored 16 goals in 40 appearances in all competitions during a solitary season at Heerenveen in 1997/98.

Heerenveen are currently managed by another former Manchester United and Netherlands striker as Robin van Persie is in the dugout.

But his first managerial role has got off to a poor start as Heerenveen are currently 12th in the Eredivisie after 12 games. They have lost six of those opening 12 games, including a humiliating 9-1 defeat against AZ Alkmaar.

Van Persie has also been criticised for his tactical set-up and Heerenveen could turn to Van Nistelrooy if their results don’t improve in the coming weeks.

Rangers

Rangers tried to sign Van Nistelrooy in the summer of 2000, but he remained at PSV before making the move to Manchester United a year later.

Despite rejecting the move during his playing days, the 48-year-old has since expressed his admiration for the Scottish side.

“The atmosphere at Ibrox is great,” he said in 2022. “Rangers are a great club and I have experienced the atmosphere at Ibrox myself.”

He could potentially make Ibrox his home stadium in the near future as Rangers manager Philippe Clement is under a lot of pressure following a disappointing start to the 2024/25 season.

