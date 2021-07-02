Nine-year Chelsea association comes to an end as wide man makes exit

Victor Moses has finally completed a permanent departure from Chelsea, more than three years after his last Premier League start for the club.

Moses had been on Chelsea’s books for nine years, after joining from Wigan in 2012. Originally arriving as a winger, he slowly completed a transition into becoming a wing-back. The pinnacle of his time at Stamford Bridge was winning the 2016-17 Premier League title in the latter role under Antonio Conte.

Under other managers, though, Moses struggled to make a similar impression. He endured six different loan spells away from the club, most recently at Spartak Moscow – who have now signed him permanently.

The Nigeria international made 20 appearances for the Russian club last season, scoring four times. They have now decided to keep him permanently, thus bringing an end to Moses’ near-decade as a Chelsea player.

In total, the 30-year-old made 128 appearances for the Blues and provided 18 goals. Despite not being a regular for much of his time there, Chelsea are the club for whom Moses has played the most games in his career.

The last of those came in October 2018, against BATE Borisov in the Europa League. His last Premier League appearance was one month before that, against Liverpool, one of his other former clubs.

He had not started a Premier League game since the last day of the 2017-18 season, when Chelsea lost 3-0 to Newcastle.

Thus, no longer a part of the plans at Stamford Bridge, Moses has now bid farewell to the club after nine years.

Chelsea have target for right flank

Moses’ roaming displays from the right wing-back position during Chelsea’s title-winning campaign may seem like something of a fading memory. But it is a position they are looking to strengthen still.

Achraf Hakimi was their top target after it became clear he would be leaving Inter Milan. However, Paris Saint-Germain appear to have beaten them to that signing.

Therefore, they have turned their attention to someone currently starring in a similar role at Euro 2020…

