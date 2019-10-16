Nketiah warns Bielsa he’s unhappy with role on Leeds United bench

Marcelo Bielsa has been left with something of a headache after loan striker Eddie Nketiah celebrated his hat-trick for England Under-21s with a warning to the Leeds manager about his role in the side.

Nketiah joined Leeds on a season-long loan deal from Arsenal over the summer, but is yet to start a league campaign for the Whites despite notable goalscoring cameos off the bench.

That has led to calls that he is worthy of a start in the United side; something Bielsa addressed recently with Patrick Bamford so far being trusted to lead the line in the Argentine’s favoured 4-1-4-1 formation.

However, calls to start Nketiah in Saturday’s home clash against Birmingham are likely to grow louder after the striker netted a hat-trick while on England U21s duty as Adie Boothroyd’s side hammered Austria 5-1 on Tuesday evening.

And the striker admits his current situation at Leeds is frustrating him – leaving Bielsa with something to think about and especially amid reports he could be recalled by Arsenal in January and sent elsewhere if they feel he’s not getting sufficient game-time.

Top performance from the boys tonight! Unreal feeling to score a hat-trick for @England 📞⚽⚽⚽ #YoungLions pic.twitter.com/NaQHEyNBJE — Eddie Nketiah (@EddieNketiah9) October 15, 2019

“I am really just trying to do as much as I can,” Nketiah told Sky Sports News.

“Obviously, I will never be happy with being on the bench. I want to play. I pride myself on being in the team. I think I am good enough to be in the team.

“All I can do is put in the performances that I do. When I come on [to] try and contribute and I think with the chances I have had, I have done really well.

“In the two games I have [started], I have scored. I always try and help the team when I come on.

“I feel like going away with England is always a great opportunity for me to continue to put a case forward and show myself.”

Nketiah also missed a penalty in the match, while Chelsea’s Callum Hudson-Odoi also starred as Boothroyd’s side moved top of Euro U21 qualifying Group C.