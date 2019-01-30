Arsenal could still seal a chance for Christopher Nkunku before the transfer window shuts on Thursday – but the agent for the PSG midfielder suggests a deal looks more likely to go through this summer.

Unai Emery has been scouring Europe to sign a new midfielder this month as Aaron Ramsey edges towards the exit door. Talks over a deal for Barcelona for Denis Suarez are well documented – and a deal for the Spaniard appear to be nearing a conclusion ahead of Thursday’s transfer deadline.

And it seems Arsenal are also keen on a deal for Nkunku, with the 21-year-old’s agent Jose-Karl Pierre-Fanfan confirming that the Gunners have already made contact with PSG to discuss a possible deal.

“I am here [in the studio] which is not a good sign,” Fanfan told Canal +. “There is a real interest from Arsenal for Nkunku, but the discussions are quite complicated. There are restrictions from Arsenal’s side, they cannot do a transfer in the middle of the season.

“It is still being discussed with PSG, things could still happen in the next 48 hours, but as I said, the fact that I am here means that it does not look good.

“His situation will be evaluated in June, then he will have just one year left on his contract, and his situation will need to be evaluated.”

Nkunku has featured just 15 times for PSG this season as he has been used sparingly by Thomas Tuchel, but it seems they won’t be selling another player unless they can bring another in. A potential deal for Everton star Idrissa Gueye looks complicated.

And his agent added that all the player wants to do is play regular football – and believes he could get more game time in north London than he does in Paris.

“He is a young boy, who needs to play, enjoy himself, and to sign up for a project for the long term, that is what he is looking for, and he was in that phase with Arsenal but it looks complicated. If we have to wait, then he is ready to do that, he will wait,” he added.

David Seaman, meanwhile, claims Arsenal are making a transfer mistake with their capture of Suarez.

