Liverpool playing the long game over new contract for star

Liverpool are ready to play the long game in their contract extension discussions with midfielder Emre Can, according to reports.

The Reds are willing to continue playing their German midfielder even if he doesn’t commit to a new deal at Anfield.

Can’s contract is entering its final 12-months at the end of the season and, despite lengthy extension discussions, he has yet to commit to a long-term deal.

However, Jurgen Klopp will still utilise the midfielder next season, regardless of his contract situation. The German boss will not be under pressure to sell Can and will not issue any sign-or-don’t-play ultimatums to the 23-year-old, according to the Telegraph.

While Liverpool are confident that they will reach an agreement with Can, Klopp is a big fan of the Germany international and the club feel the worth of the player in the starting 11 is greater than the cost of a replacement.

In a contrast, neighbours Everton have told midfielder Ross Barkley he must either sign a new contract this summer or be sold in the summer. The England international has just 14-months remaining on his deal at Goodison and manager Ronald Koeman is unwilling to let his top target leave the club on a Bosman.

Klopp, though, will play the situation in a different manner to his Merseyside counterpart.

The German manager is said to be a big fan of Can and has been impressed by his fine form in recent weeks as Liverpool bid to secure Champions League qualification.

The Anfield outfit currently sits third in the Premier League and the genuine prospect of qualifying for next season’s top European competition has given Klopp hope that the club will encourage Can to follow key players Coutinho and Adam Lallana in signing fresh terms.