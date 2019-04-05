No City buyback option, but Man Utd’s hopes for Sancho all over

Borussia Dortmund claim they have had no approaches for Jadon Sancho and have reiterated the England starlet will not be sold this summer.

It will come as bad news to the 18-year-old’s many suitors, with Manchester United understood to be very keen on the former Manchester City man.

The Bundesliga side have been insistent that Sancho is not for sale, despite The Sun reporting that United had held initial talks with the player’s agent over a transfer.

Last month UOL Esporte claimed that the Bundesliga giants were ready to target a move for recently-capped Brazil star David Neres as a replacement for Sancho.

Dortmund, though, have made it clear that they have no intention of parting with a player, who has scored nine goals and grabbed 18 assists so far this season.

The club’s executive director Hans-Joachim Watzke told Goal and DAZN, when asked about all the Sancho transfer talk: “I don’t care about that. Everybody knows that Jadon will play for us next year.

“That’s a fact and we don’t have a price tag for him. And because everybody in Europe knows that nobody contacted us.”

When asked if City have a buy-back clause on Sancho, Watzke added: “We never give information about contract details but City has no co-determination right at all.”