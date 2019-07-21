Unai Emery has vowed to remain patient after confirming Arsenal remain hopeful of adding up to more four players to his squad this summer.

The Gunners have enjoyed an impressive pre-season thus far, beating both Bayern Munich and on Saturday, Fiorentina for a third successive win. Eddie Nketiah looks to the chief beneficiary so far.

Dani Ceballos has been strongly linked with Arsenal and while refusing to discuss him directly, Emery said the club are working hard on new additions.

And while Arsenal still hope to make up to four more signings – something Emery alluded to earlier in the week – the Gunners boss has explained why he will bide his time to see if the new men can be brought in.

“Really I am with patience because we want to choose the best solution,” he said after Arsenal’s 3-0 win over Fiorentina in the International Champions Cup. “Some players are very expensive and we are waiting for this possibility.

“We don’t want now to go to the second line of players. We are waiting. We have very good players. We have very good young players. We are aware also that we need to improve some players in this squad.

“I want to sign one, two, three or four players only if we can be sure they are coming to improve our team.”

Arsenal have added Gabriel Martinelli so far, while the potential captures of Real Madrid midfielder Ceballos and Brazilian talent Everton Soares are sure to excite fans.

And the Spaniard says he is working closely with new sporting director Edu and head of football Raul Sanllehi as they look to bring in their targets.

“There are a lot of names. The club is working, Edu is very close to me and Raul. We speak every day,” Emery added.

Get the latest personalised Arsenal products on our new TEAMtalk Gunners shop!