No comment forthcoming as Abramovich awaits visa renewal

A spokesman for Roman Abramovich has declined to comment on reports Chelsea’s billionaire Russian owner is awaiting the renewal of his UK visa after it expired last month.

The Financial Times reported on Sunday that Abramovich, who bought Chelsea in June 2003, is awaiting the renewal of his UK visa.

John Mann, his Moscow-based spokesman, told Press Association Sport it was a private matter and there would be no comment.

Abramovich was not in attendance as Chelsea won Saturday’s FA Cup final by beating Manchester United 1-0 at Wembley.

However, it is not unusual for the Russian oligarch to miss matches, even big ones.

Although London is one of Abramovich’s residences, he spends a lot of time in Moscow.

Like our dedicated Chelsea Facebook page for the latest news and features to your timeline