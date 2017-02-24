No Leicester player revolt over Ranieri, says caretaker boss

Caretaker manager Craig Shakespeare has rejected any claims sacked boss Claudio Ranieri was the victim of a player revolt at Leicester City.

The 53-year-old also revealed he was shocked Ranieri was axed, having been told just 10 minutes before the news was made public on Thursday night.

Leicester are a point above the Premier League relegation zone after losing their last five games, having won the title by 10 points last season.

Reports had suggested some players had spoken to the club’s Thai owners to voice their concerns over Ranieri’s reign but Shakespeare dismissed rumours of any unrest.

“I’m not aware of any senior players going to the owners so that’s news to me,” he said. “What I would say, there was a lot of frustration because of results but he hadn’t lost the dressing room,” he said.

“Players have a voice, we have a good group of players who are tactically aware. You listen to the players but it’s the manager who makes the final call.

“From a football point of view I have to tell you that the players are very professional. They are very hurt and very frustrated.

“I’ve not had one problem with them on the training field. They are very diligent and professional.

“They will be very disappointed, like everybody else, that the manager has lost his job.”