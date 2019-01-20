No Liverpool move for £20m Schalke star despite positive reports

Liverpool are not thought to be preparing a £20million summer bid for highly-rated Schalke midfielder Weston McKennie.

The USA star, who moved to Europe from MLS side FC Dallas in August 2017, has been strongly linked with a move to Anfield.

According to reports, the 20-year-old has impressed Liverpool scouts during his 36 Bundesliga appearance for the Gelsenkirchen club.

Jurgen Klopp is said to have been impressed by McKennie’s ability to play in both midfield and defence, with some reports suggesting that Klopp was ready to sanction a big-money bid for the youngster.

However, the Evening Standard claims that the Reds have no interest in the player at all and that Klopp is more than happy with his current midfield options.

The Anfield chief is reported to already be weighing up summer options, having seemingly decided against any additions to his squad this month.

