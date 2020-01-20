No return for Man Utd striker despite deepening injury crisis

Manchester United are unable to recall Inter loanee Alexis Sanchez despite an injury crisis in attack.

The Red Devils have been left short of options after Marcus Rashford was ruled out for a lengthy spell with a double stress fracture to his back.

United sold Romelu Lukaku to the Nerazzurri last summer and also let Sanchez leave on a season-long loan to the San Siro, without replacing either striker.

United boss Ole Gunnar Solsjkaer then reportedly contemplated bringing Sanchez back to Old Trafford, following confirmation of Rashford’s injury.

However, the Evening Standard reports that the Premier League giants cannot bring the 31-year-old back to the Premier League due to the lack of a recall clause inserted into the initial deal.

Therefore, Sanchez, who has only just returned to action after an injury lay-off of his own, will stay in Milan until the end of the season.

Meanwhile, United and Chelsea appear set to be left frustrated in any efforts they to sign midfielder Boubakary Soumare from Lille this month.

The highly-rated midfielder, who is valued at £40million has been heavily linked with a move to the Premier League during the January transfer window.

The 20-year-old has, however, stated a desire to see out the 2019-20 campaign in Ligue 1.

Although Soumare has admitted that a deal could still happen in the summer, it would appear that both United and Chelsea will have to switch targets if they want to bolster their midfield engine rooms in January. Read more…