Dejan Lovren is adamant that the man he calls “more than a friend”, Mohamed Salah, is in no doubt that he sees his future at Liverpool.

The Egypt forward has been ultra consistent since he arrived from Roma for around £36.9m in June 2017. Even this term when Jurgen Klopp’s men have dipped from the level of the last few years, Salah has been the shining light. However, speculation has reared its head again in recent weeks that he could be lured away.

To that end, he has been mentioned as a possible target for PSG. Indeed, a report claimed the Reds would stick a minimum £80m asking price on Salah were an approach to be made.

However, Klopp this week insisted that Salah remains committed to the Liverpool cause. Indeed, reflecting on his reaction to Alisson’s amazing goal at West Brom, Klopp has zero doubts about the Egyptian star.

Now his close pal Lovren, who himself left Anfield last summer, has had his say on Salah’s future. And much like Klopp, he remains convinced the Egyptian is fully focused on a long-term stay.

Lovren told Sky Sports: “I cannot talk in his name about what his plans are but I think he’s similar to me. If he’s focused he’s focused there and he showed that with the goalscoring.

“You never know what can happen in football. I wish him all the best. I hope he wins lots of trophies at Liverpool, but football can be quite changeable so let’s see.

“We’ll always be in contact, he’s more than a friend. He knows he can call me whenever he wants and whatever he wants to talk about we are there for each other.

“Even if the club doesn’t do that well it says a lot about his personal qualities.”

Klopp standing by Salah

Salah is neck and neck with Harry Kane on 22 goals as the two men battle to win the Premier League Golden Boot.

Liverpool’s final match is a big one – a home date with Crystal Palace as they look to wrap up Champions League qualification.

Spurs, meanwhile, travel to Leicester as Kane looks to net on what could be his last game for the club.

Whether Salah triumphs or not, Klopp insists he’s been delighted by his displays in recent weeks.

“It sounds like you’re surprised by his reaction at West Brom,” Klopp said. “I’m not – I could see in his face, his determination.

“I know how much Mo is committed to this club, I don’t need a goal celebration to see it. He is working his socks off here. He is in a really good moment.”

