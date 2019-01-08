BBC pundit Alan Shearer was so exasperated by the performances of two Liverpool stars on Monday night that he said “no one would buy them” if the club tried to sell them.

The Reds saw one avenue to a trophy ended on Monday night as a 2-1 defeat to Wolves saw them exit the FA Cup at the third-round stage. Klopp fielded a young team in the match, but was quick to defend himself against claims he has little respect for the competition.

Liverpool started with Fabinho and Dejan Lovren in the centre of defence, but the Croatian limped off on six minutes clutching his hamstring as, leaving 16-year-old Ki-Jana Hoever to become the club’s youngest ever player in the FA Cup. Klopp was at least happy with his display and that of fellow youngsters Rafael Camacho and Curtis Jones.

However, it was Liverpool’s attacking duo who most frustrated Shearer, with the performances of Divock Origi and Daniel Sturridge, especially in the first half, causing the BBC pundit to pull out, what remains, of his hair.

Liverpool’s only shot on target came when Origi scored just after the interval, while Sturridge failed to muster a shot on goal.

And Shearer doesn’t think either player would be bought by other clubs if Liverpool put them on the transfer market after that display.

“They have done nothing,” Shearer told BBC’s Match of the Day programme at half-time. “Playing as individuals. No movement, flat, no energy. I can’t even see they’ve had a sweat on. They’ve offered nothing whatsoever.

“[Jurgen] Klopp should be going berserk at them, in particular, at half time. If Klopp’s put them in the shop window, no one will buy them.”

On Klopp’s decision to change most of his team, Shearer added: “When you rotate as he did you’re gambling.

“He’s looking to these guys to give him a performance – they failed miserably.”