Tottenham must make signings this summer, even if it presents a risk of transfer chief Fabio Paratici and new boss Nuno Espirito Santo disagreeing, one pundit claims.

Spurs are facing a pivotal summer transfer window in their bid to climb back up the Premier League table. Tottenham had hoped Jose Mourinho was the man to end their silverware drought, but he got the sack in April. As such, ex-Wolves boss Nuno will usher in a hopeful new era for the club.

Furthermore, the arrival of Paratici presents a significant change behind the scenes.

The ex-Juventus chief has detailed knowledge of the European transfer market and will play a key role as managing director of football at the club.

Nuno, though, earned a reputation at Wolves – much like Jurgen Klopp at Liverpool – for building his squad in his vision.

As such, pundit Alan Hutton has warned that the manager and Paratici could clash if the latter moves forward with his own plans for signings.

Nevertheless, he admitted that Spurs must iron out the problem if it arrives as, after a seventh-placed Premier League finish, they cannot stand still.

“I understand the situation they’re in. They need to be active at the moment, they need to be moving forward and they have to have their eye on targets,” Hutton told Football Insider.

“Paratici will be in charge at the moment, he’ll be making most of the footballing decisions but you have to be wary.

Transfer Chatter - Ben White transfer saga update, Kane departure up to Nuno and Manchester United and Real Madrid's forward battle Everton are ready to bid for Brighton defender Ben White, Tottenham will not sell Harry Kane without Nuno Espirito Santo's confirmation and Manchester Unitedwill battle Real Madrid for Everton forward, all in today's transfer chatter.

“If you’re bringing in a manager, especially an elite manager, he wants to be part of that. Making the decisions on who comes out and who goes out of his squad ultimately.

“It’s a very difficult situation to be in but they have to move forward and they have to make a decision now. Paratici is the head of football, he was brought in for that.

“He’s got a wealth of experience behind him, he’ll know what he’s doing. He will know the European market as well so they’ll definitely have targets but it is a difficult one.”

Hutton also predicted a scenario where the potential issue is not resolved and Nuno refuses to take Paratici’s recommended signings on board.

Pundit fears Nuno, Paratici clash

“What if the director of football brings in three, four players and the manager doesn’t really like them? Or he doesn’t fancy them after a few months? Where do you move after that?” Hutton added.

“They end up butting heads against each other. ‘These are the players I brought in but the manager’s not using them.’

“That being said, they have to move forward, they can’t stand still at the moment. If they do, they’ll be even further behind.”

Nuno has reportedly forged early transfer plans to bring trusted Wolves star Conor Coady to north London. However, Everton are also keen and a bidding war could be on the horizon for the England international.

The Portuguese manager also supposedly has eyes on Sporting midfielder Joao Palhinha and Fiorentina striker Dusan Vlahovic.