No regrets but Sanchez rues main reason for Man Utd struggles

Alexis Sanchez “does not regret” joining Manchester United but believes he did not get enough playing time to be a success.

The 30-year-old joined Inter Milan on a season-long loan deal last month after a difficult 19 months at Old Trafford.

He was United’s highest earner on about £400,000-a-week – but scored only five times in 45 games after joining from Arsenal in January 2018.

“I’m very happy I went to Manchester United,” Sanchez told BBC Sport.

“I’ve always said that. It’s the club that’s won the most in England.

“When I went to Arsenal it was fantastic – I was happy there – but United were growing at the time, they were buying players to win something.

“I wanted to join them and win everything. I don’t regret going there.”

Sanchez scored 80 goals in 166 matches for the Gunners, after signing for £30m from Barcelona in July 2014, and was nominated for the PFA Players’ Players of the Year award back in 2017.

However, his departure for United coincided with a major dip in form, with the Chile star scoring just two goals in 27 appearances last season.

Sanchez started only 31 of 77 possible games for United and completed just 13 of those.

“I think that I’m happy when I play for my national team,” he added.

“I was happy at Manchester United too, but I’ve always said to my friends: I want to play.

“If they would let me play I’ll do my best. Sometimes I’d play 60 minutes then I wouldn’t play the next game – and I didn’t know why.”

Read more: Former Manchester United striker Louis Saha has claimed that the club’s only current world-class player could potentially go on to win the Ballon d’Or in the future.

Get the latest personalised Red Devils products on our new TEAMtalk Man Utd shop!