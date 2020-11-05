No selection ‘headaches’ for Rodgers despite Iheanacho heroics

Brendan Rodgers insists he knows his best team and can trust all his Leicester players after Kelechi Iheanacho’s superb display in Leicester’s 4-0 thrashing of Braga.

The Nigerian pounced in the 20th and 47th minutes before Dennis Praet and the excellent James Maddison completed the scoring.

The Foxes were far too good for their Portuguese opponents and will have turned a few heads with their third consecutive Europa League triumph.

It was an excellent all-round display, with Iheanacho the star. The forward has made only one Premier League start this season amid calls for more game time.

However, the Northern Irish tactician does not feel the result and his display puts any pressure on selection.

“We had to work for it and in the end we were very good. In the second half we were very dynamic and created a number of chances,” he said via the BBC.

“Kelechi is a boy I see every day in training and when I put him in he gives his all. He is a boy that is always ready. Jamie is one of the best strikers in the world but he plays his part in making sure we continue our momentum.

“There are no selection headaches, the players that have come in have been absolutely outstanding. It is a long season and we need them all.”

Maddison runs the show

Rodgers also reserved special praise for Maddison, who was the victim of a few rough challenges. He had the last laugh, however, with an assist and goal.

The youngster has made only one top-flight start in 2020-2021. He has made an impact off the bench and the boss sees him getting better and better.

“James Maddison was excellent tonight,” added Rodgers. “It was good for him to get 90 minutes as well.”

Maddison was pleased with the side’s all-round effort and feels the hosts got their just rewards.

“I think we were good today. I think we were solid,” he told BT Sport. “The gaffer was not happy with a couple of things at half time tactically.

“We worked so hard for this last season. It is nights like this we do that for and long may it continue.”