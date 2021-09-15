Noa Lang transfer update as agent reveals reason for Leeds United miss

Noa Lang’s agent insists the player still remains open to a possible move away from Club Brugges after explaining why the Leeds United linked winger missed out on a summer switch.

Marcelo Bielsa’s side were strongly linked with a move for the Dutchman over the summer. He has thrived since moving to Belgium, having moved last season on an initial loan from Ajax.

He scored 14 goals and weighed in with eight assists in just 24 league outings. As such, the initial ‘€6million obligation-to-buy agreement’ Brugge held is now considered a veritable bargain.

That form has led to speculation that Leeds and Sevilla are both keen. But it’s Leeds who seemingly hold all the aces after Victor Orta was told that the player is keen on the move to the Premier League.

As it transpired, Leeds were unable to agree a deal for the winger. Brugges reportedly valued the player at around the €24m mark – 400% more than their initial investment.

And in the end, Leeds instead were able to bring in long-term target Daniel James. His arrival probably means any Leeds move for Lang will be shelved for now.

Lang though has started the new season exactly where he left off, scoring four and assisting four in his opening eight matches.

Now his agent has claimed the Leeds target came close to leaving late in the summer window. However, he did not specify which side were near to a deal.

“Towards the end there was concrete interest from several competitions. As much as he likes to be at Club Brugge, you noticed he was getting more restless, which makes sense,” Bart Baving told Het Laatste Nieuws [via Sport Witness].

Brugges fee too high for Lang

Reports stated Brugges were seeking as much as €30m for the winger.

However, Baving claims they would have to lower those demands based were he to secure a move.

“You saw that clubs were economical. We also heard amounts above €25m for Teun Koopmeiners. In the end, he went to Atalanta for €14m,” he explained.

“With the amount Club Brugge had in mind for Noa, it had become difficult anyway. Add to that, Noa didn’t want to exchange this club for any team.”

Lang, meanwhile, will make his Champions League debut on Wednesday night when they tackle PSG.

The Belgians have found themselves in a tough group with Manchester City and RB Leipzig also to play.

