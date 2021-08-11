Noa Lang ‘waiting for Leeds transfer’ but source provides worrying update

Leeds United ‘remain interested’ in a move for Noa Lang, but a source close to the player has cast doubts over whether the Yorkshire outfit can afford to fund the deal.

Marcelo Bielsa’s side have been strongly linked with a move for the Dutchman, who has thrived since moving to Club Brugge. Lang spent last season on loan with the Belgian outfit from Ajax. 14 goals and eight assists were racked up in just 24 league outings. As such, the initial ‘€6million obligation-to-buy agreement’ Brugge held is now considered a veritable bargain.

That form has led to speculation that Leeds and Sevilla are both keen. But it’s Leeds who seemingly hold all the aces after Victor Orta was told that the player is keen on the move to the Premier League.

Brugges reportedly value the player at around the €24m mark – 400% more than their initial investment.

However, Leeds are yet to make an official approach for Lang, despite talks.

Now LUFCFanzone has spoken to a source close to the player.

And they claim that despite Lang being keen on the move, ‘financial issues’ have so far prevented Leeds making a move.

“There has been no progression in the last month regarding Leeds. From what I understand, there is a financial issue from inside Leeds which is why they are moving slow in the market,” the source is quoted as saying.

“There has been no official bid from Leeds at all this window. However Noa has a release clause in his contract. I cannot say how much, but it is over £20million.

“They still like Noa, and he is ready and waiting.”

Lang, however, seems content in Belgium and is willing to bide his time to see if the transfer will materialise.

“Noa is in a good place right now at Club Brugges, and is very grateful to the club.

“But he is also very ambitious – so we will see how the rest of the window goes.”

Angus Kinnear cautious over Leeds signings

With many of their Premier League counterparts spending big on new signings, Leeds are seemingly feeling the pinch from Covid and the loss of matchday revenues, more than most.

Indeed, Leeds have signed just Jack Harrison and Junior Firpo so far for their first team so far. As such, there is suggestions that Leeds may now be done as far as the summer window is concerned.

Speaking to The Square Ball Podcast, Leeds chief executive Angus Kinnear hints there may be no further additions.

“If I was going to bet, I’d suggest that there’ll be little movement before the window shuts,” Kinnear said.

“But if you’d have asked me at the same time last season, I’d have said there wouldn’t have been any movement. And then we brought in Raphinha. So it can change, and the strategy is very much to be ready, but it has to be an exceptional opportunity.

“It has to be a player that really moves the team forward.

“As ever, Victor Orta has done his usual work with Marcelo Bielsa to identify targets. But with the market quiet it’s a case of waiting for something, somewhere to shift and get things moving.

“Manchester City spending an awful lot of money on Jack Grealish might help. Even if a big part of the problem stems from clubs below Leeds, not above them, struggling for funds.”

