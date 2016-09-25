Noble blasts “laughable” West Ham after Southampton defeat

Mark Noble offered no excuses for West Ham as their troubles continued with a heavy 3-0 defeat at home to Southampton.

It has been an unhappy start to life at the London Stadium for the Hammers, who suffered a 4-2 loss to West Brom last time out, and they remain stuck in the bottom three of the Premier League after a tough start.

Charlie Austin opened the scoring, before Dusan Tadic and James Ward-Prowse rounded off an emphatic win for Southampton.

With the Saints’ attackers also missing a host of chances, Noble admitted it could have been worse.

He told Sky Sports: “If I’m honest, it could have been six in the end had Adrian not pulled off some good saves.

“On the bright side I don’t think it can get any worse.”

He went on to suggest the players were lacking confidence after a poor start to the season.

“The European games we weren’t great in,” he said. “We got a good win against Bournemouth and it’s been downhill from there.

“We’ve conceded 11 in three games and it’s laughable and not good enough. We know that.

“To be honest I think we could have kept playing until tonight and I don’t think we would have scored.

“It doesn’t seem to be going in for us at the minute.”

He added: “You’ve got to work hard for each other. You can’t start talking in your little circles and blaming each other because we’ve got to look at ourselves.

“Luckily enough it’s early in the season and we’ve got a chance to turn it around.”

West Ham manager Slaven Bilic added: “We deserved to be defeated. The first half was okay and we were solid until the goal, but in the second half they were better than us.

“We are a team that is expecting something to happen by default. We don’t have confidence and it’s a chain reaction, we become stiff and are not quick enough to the opponents.

“It’s simply not good enough. We have to work harder. It’s not happening at the moment and it’s not just one game, it’s four games in a row.

“It’s not just one thing. We are not the first or the last that this has happened to in the Premier League, all you can do is stick together and work hard.”