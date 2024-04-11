Noel Gallagher staggeringly tips Man City title hopes to slide away as he picks winner from Arsenal, Liverpool

High-profile Manchester City fan Noel Gallagher has accepted the treble “isn’t on” as he feels the Cityzens will fail to win the Premier League due to the fact they’re “conceding too many chances.”

The last few years have been an era of dominance for City that most clubs could only ever dream of. The Premier League title has ended up at the Etihad in five of the last six seasons.

Last term, they achieved the treble, also winning the FA Cup and taking home their first Champions League title.

They have also been serial winners of the League Cup in recent seasons.

There’s a chance for another treble win this term, with the Citizens into the final four of the FA Cup yet again, and on parity with Real Madrid in the Champions League quarter-final after the scintillating first leg.

On top of that, Pep Guardiola’s side are within one point of the Premier League’s top spot.

Given City’s dominance in the league of late, it would usually be accepted that they would romp home to the title, and after their treble win last season, they could repeat the trick this term.

But there are two sides above them in the Premier League, so the chances of them leapfrogging to the title are lower than they were when it was just Arsenal above them last season.

DON’T MISS: Why Arsenal WILL beat Liverpool and Man City to the Premier League title: Key defensive improvements explained

Noel Gallagher expects City to fail

High-profile City fan and former Oasis member Gallagher expects his club to fail this time around, citing defensive instability as the main reason the treble will not be coming back to Manchester.

“No, it [the treble] isn’t on. We’re conceding too many chances. I look at Arsenal and I think they’re barely conceding a corner, let alone goals or dropping points,” he said on talkSPORT.

“The best defence ordinarily wins the league and they’re just not giving anything up.”

The Gunners have conceded the fewest goals of any side in the league (24) and Liverpool have also shipped one goal fewer than City this season.

In fact, in City’s last three games in all competitions, they’ve conceded six goals.

Gallagher feels Arsenal will win title

It’s for that reason that Gallagher expects Arsenal will retain their current position and go one better than their second-placed finish last term.

“Obviously I want City to win it, but if I was a betting man, I’ve got a sneaky suspicion that the table is going to end the way it is now,” Gallagher said.

“I think Arsenal will nick it on goal difference. That’s the way I see it.”

Arsenal are currently only ahead of Liverpool on goal difference, and that theirs is better by nine means it could take a serious effort from the Reds if they’re to close the gap.

If the north London outfit win every game from this point on, that’s what is going to have to happen, but they’ll no doubt continue to bang in goals, and with a water-tight defence, anything other than their goal difference improving further seems unlikely.

READ MORE: Man City v Arsenal: Eight superb players who transferred between Premier League title rivals