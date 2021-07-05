Pundit says dazzling Euro 2020 winger would be ‘statement’ Leeds signing

Leeds has been told that they would be making a big statement if they managed to sign Sampdoria and Denmark winger Mikkel Damsgaard this summer.

Former Elland Road frontman Noel Whelan has been hugely impressed with the attacker’s performances as the Danes have reached the Euro 2020 semi-finals, where they will play an in-form England at Wembley on Wednesday night.

Turkish outlet Sabah (as cited by Leeds Live) claims that Leeds are in the running to sign the left-winger.

Gazzetta dello Sport, meanwhile, states that the Serie A side Sampdoria want £25.7million (€30m) for Damsgaard, with several clubs keen on his services. Indeed, Tottenham have also been linked with the forward.

When asked by Football Insider if Damsgaard would be a welcome addition to Marcelo Bielsa’s side, Whelan said: “Wow, now he would be a signing. From what I have seen, he is the next big thing coming out of Denmark.

“Again, we are looking at players who are the right age and of the right profile. Somebody who would compliment what Marcelo Bielsa already has.

“Leeds nowadays are very intense and aggressive in their style of play and fitness plays a huge part. He looks to me as if he could do that as well. That is important because it’s not just about the little flicks.

“Damsgaard is a very exciting prospect. If we could get that over the line it’d show just how far we’ve come the last couple of years.”

July 5 Transfer Chatter - Manchester Utd boost for Camavinga, Barcelona want Coutinho out and Chelsea working on another Italian full-back Manchester United receive a boost from Rennes in the race for Eduardo Camavinga, Barcelona willing to accept staggeringly low offer for Phillippe Coutinho and Chelsea in talks with exciting Italian full-back, all in today's transfer chatter.

Damsgaard currently has three years remaining on his Sampdoria contract. That gives the Italian outfit strong leverage to raise the fee for one of the players of Euro 2020.

However, with regular left-winger Jack Harrison now signed on a permanent deal, it remains to be seen whether Leeds will splash out that sort of money on a position they are already well covered.

Subscribe for free to TEAMtalk’s daily newsletter…

Alioski says his goodbyes

Meanwhile, Ezgjan Alioski has officially left Leeds after failing to agree a new contract offer.

The North Macedonian’s four-year spell at Elland Road has come to an end. Leeds wanted to keep the 29-year-old and had offered the left-back a new deal.

It’s thought the offer was still on the table for Alioski to stay, despite his contract expiring on June 30.

Now though Leeds have cut ties with the player who made a total of 171 appearances, scoring 22 goals.

Director of Football Victor Orta told LeedsUnited.com: “I knew Gjanni was going to be special the moment he walked into the building.

“The emotion I saw in his face and the face of his parents when signed his contract here at Elland Road was a beautiful moment and I was sure he was going to give everything for Leeds United.

“Even with this in mind he exceeded my expectations. Gjanni has been exceptional both on and off the field. His teammates will miss him greatly, as will all of the staff at Thorp Arch and Elland Road.

“We thank Gjanni for all of his efforts and we wish him every success for the future.”

READ MORE: Deal is ‘closed’ for Leeds as Orta secures brilliant signing for Bielsa