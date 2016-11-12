Nolito feels lonely at Man City; eyes future Celta Vigo return

Nolito admits he often feels “a little alone” at Manchester City and has revealed his desire to one day return to Celta Vigo.

Pep Guardiola made Nolito his second major signing as City boss when the Spain attacker arrived in a £13.8million deal.

The 30-year-old has scored four goals in 13 appearances for his new club, but is yet to start learning English and misses his former club.

“I miss Celta a lot. I would like to return. Provided I can, I will return,” he told Marca.

“My adaptation (in England) is going well. I felt a little alone but in the dressing room we speak a lot of Spanish.

“That is why I chose not to study English – with Pablo Zabaleta, David Silva, Jesus Navas, Sergio Aguero and lots of Spanish-speaking technical staff.

“Someday I will have to take the time to do it.”