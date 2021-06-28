Borussia Dortmund are reportedly closing in on a replacement for Jadon Sancho with the winger’s departure to Manchester United set to be formally agreed this week.

Sancho’s long-running transfer to United will go through this summer, with the fee expected to be worth at least £77.4million. The 21-year-old will not have a medical until after England’s involvement at Euro 2020 finishes.

The Daily Telegraph though report the deal is all but agreed and will make Sancho the third most expensive recruit in United’s history.

Sancho is expected to earn around £250,000 a week at Old Trafford, with the Daily Mirror previously suggesting he will sign a five-year contract.

The structure of the payments was previously holding up the deal, but now the clubs seem to have found a middle ground. And Dortmund are seriously looking for a successor.

And that player looks likely to be England under-21 winger Noni Madueke.

There is no doubt about it, the Bundesliga side, who resisted all attempts last season from United to sign the player, are resigned to losing him.

Madueke has £25m price tag

With, 19-year-old Madueke, who played for England Under-21s at the European Championships in March, the man the want to succeed Sancho.

The former Tottenham Academy star scored nine goals in 31 appearances PSV Eindhoven last season.

Madueke is under contract until 2024 and will cost a fraction of the £70m-plus BVB will bank from the sale of Sancho.

Leicester were linked with a move for Madueke in April.

The Daily Mail claimed Leicester had submitted an enquiry for the teenager, but AC Milan, RB Leipzig and Lille all wanted the attacker.

Leeds were also credited with an interest in Madueke, but after learning PSV wanted between £20m-£25m for the player, Football Insider, claimed Leeds chief Victor Orta cooled his interest.

