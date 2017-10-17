Northern Ireland, Republic both land favourable World Cup draws

Northern Ireland and Republic of Ireland have both learned their opposition for the upcoming World Cup play-offs.

The Republic of Ireland have been drawn against Denmark in the play-offs for the 2018 World Cup while Northern Ireland will face Switzerland for a spot in the finals.

Both nations avoided four-time winners Italy and will be hopeful of booking their place in Russia next summer.

Martin O’Neill’s Repbublic beat Wales last week to seal their spot as runners-up in Group D while Northern Ireland finished second to Germany in Group C.

The two-legged ties will take place between 9 -14 November, with Michael O’Neill’s Northern Ireland at home in the opening leg, while the Republic of Ireland travel to Denmark.

Switzerland were the highest-ranked nation in the draw and will be a stern test for Michael O’Neill’s side as they look to qualify for their first World Cup since 1986.

Denmark, meanwhile, are ranked only seven places higher than the 26th-ranked Republic of Ireland. And while Martin O’Neill insists it is still a tough ask, he did admit to satisfaction at missing out on a tie against the Azzurri.

“Naturally as an unseeded team the draw was going to be difficult,” Martin O’Neill told Sky Sports News.

“I’m delighted to be drawn away from home first. Italy were in the group and I suppose if you were to ask all of the unseeded coaches, none of us would have wanted to play Italy.”

A James McClean goal was enough for the Republic to beat Wales last week to seal their spot as runners-up in Group D. They ended their qualification group-stage campaign on 19 points as Serbia topped the group.

Denmark missed out on the 2014 World Cup but finished second in Group E behind Poland this time as they look to book their fifth appearance at the finals.

Northern Ireland lost to Germany and Norway in their final two qualifiers but still finished four points clear of the Czech Republic to seal their place in the play-offs.

They finished behind Group C winners Germany as they look to follow up their performance at Euro 2016 with a rare outing at the World Cup.

Switzerland were unlucky not to reach the finals as winners of Group B, ending the campaign with nine wins from their 10 qualifiers.

They lost to Portugal in the final game of the group to finish behind the European champions and sit 11th in the world rankings.

But Northern Ireland boss Michael O’Neill revealed he was pleased to miss out on drawing either Italy or Croatia.

“We are pleased with the draw,” he said. “We are pleased we missed Italy and Croatia in particular and Switzerland will be a formidable opponent but I do believe it is an opponent we can overcome.

“With the first leg at home, we have to take something from that and take a positive result to Switzerland. And with the second leg away, it gives you the benefit of an away goal and the consequences of that – it’s going to be a very difficult game but one we are capable of winning over 180 minutes.”

Croatia will play Greece, with Italy and Sweden drawn together in the most eye-catching of the play-off fixtures from an international standpoint.

World Cup play-off draw in full:

Sweden v Italy

Denmark v Republic of Ireland

Croatia v Greece

Northern Ireland v Switzerland