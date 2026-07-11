West Ham, Coventry among five English sides exploring move for Norway World Cup star – Exclusive

Patrick Berg is ready to leave Bodo/Glimt for the second time in his career, with TEAMtalk understanding a host of English clubs including West Ham and Coventry City are now tracking the Norway international after his outstanding performances for club and country.

The 28-year-old midfielder has enjoyed the finest season of his career, following up Bodo/Glimt’s superb Champions League campaign with an impressive World Cup showing that has only strengthened his growing reputation across Europe.

We can reveal Berg is now seriously considering another move abroad after spending almost his entire career with his hometown club.

The only previous spell away from Bodo came in 2022 when he joined French side Lens, but the move lasted just nine months before he returned to Norway after struggling to establish himself in Ligue 1.

This time, however, those close to the player believe the circumstances are very different. Berg has matured into one of Scandinavia’s most complete midfielders and now feels the time is right to test himself again at a higher level.

TEAMtalk understands there is significant interest emerging from England.

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West Ham, Coventry among five interested sides

Newly-promoted trio Coventry City, Hull City and Ipswich Town have all shown an interest in the energetic midfielder and are monitoring his situation closely.

The admiration is not confined to the Premier League either.

West Ham United and Burnley have also been impressed by Berg’s performances and are assessing whether to step up their interest before the transfer window closes.

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Sources indicate Berg believes the physical nature and intensity of English football would suit his game perfectly.

His relentless work rate, leadership qualities and ability to dictate the tempo in midfield have made him one of Norway’s standout performers over the past 18 months, while his displays on the World Cup stage have convinced several English clubs that he is ready for the next step.

Bodo/Glimt are aware interest is building and, while they would be reluctant to lose one of their most influential players, TEAMtalk understands Berg is prepared to explore the opportunities now available to him.

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