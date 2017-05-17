Norwich agree move for Barnsley winger – report

TEAMtalk understands Barnsley forward Marley Watkins has agreed terms with Norwich City over summer switch to Carrow Road.

The Canaries are set to confirm their new manager soon, with TEAMtalk understanding they will be appointing a German coach.

But sporting director Stuart Webber is moving on with transfer plans regardless and is closing in on 26-year-old Watkins.

Cardiff City are one of a number of Championship clubs to have spoken with Watkins, who is available on a free transfer after he rejected the offer of a new contract at Oakwell.

Sources close to Norwich have confirmed to TEAMtalk that terms on a three-year deal with Watkins have been agreed, and his signing could be announced in the next 48 hours.

The wide midfielder, who arrived on a free from Inverness in July 2015, made 45 appearances, scoring 10 goals and claiming nine assists this season.