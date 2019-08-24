Norwich boss Farke points to Chelsea players faking injuries

Norwich boss Daniel Farke claimed Chelsea players were faking injuries during the visitors’ 3-2 win at Carrow Road.

Tammy Abraham’s double and a Mason Mount goal were enough to give Frank Lampard his first win in a competitive game as Chelsea boss and move his side up to 10th in the table after a thrilling game in East Anglia

Farke though though his side deserved a draw and accused Chelsea of play acting.

Farke told BT Sport: “We came pretty close, I think it’s small details that make the difference. The draw at half-time was probably the right result.

“There were periods where Chelsea put us under pressure and dominated but sometimes you have to accept that good sides like Chelsea are going to do that and dominate you. We hit the crossbar and created a few chances and it was a close game.

“In general the officials were not crucial for the result, but my feeling was that five minutes to add at the end was not acceptable. Chelsea are an experienced team and took their time and had two cramps in the final few minutes and pretended to be injured.

“I would also expect the same of my players, so I don’t accuse them. But with all the VAR and injuries please add the time on at the end, this is the situation I was not happy with.”

Lampard admitted his side had been pushed all the way by the Premier League new boys.

“It was a tough test and Norwich will get a lot of points here because they are a really good side and I thought we played really well,” Lampard told BT Sport.

“It was hard here in these conditions and we controlled large parts of the game, but we shouldn’t have given two goals away and we need to be more clinical. If we are more clinical then we take the game away from Norwich and don’t have a nervy last five or 10 minutes.

“But I thought there were some really good elements to our game and I’m pleased. It’s a first win as well so I’m really pleased.”