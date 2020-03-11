Norwich City goalkeeper Tim Krul has emerged as a shock target for Bundesliga side Schalke – with Daniel Farke willing to let the Dutchman leave if the club are relegated, according to Sportbild.

Norwich City’s Premier League status remains firmly under threat as the Canaries suffered another defeat last-time out, with Billy Sharp’s goal inflicting the Canaries’ 18th defeat of the season – losing 1-0 to Sheffield United.

Sitting six points adrift of 17th-placed Watford, the club are in desperate need of points in their bid to secure top-flight football for next season.

And with a return to the Championship looking increasingly likely, Dutch goalkeeper Krul has expressed his desire to leave the club should they be relegated, according to SportBild.

As such, Schalke manager David Wagner is believed to have ‘campaigned’ for Krul to be a back-up option at Schalke next season and with first-choice Alexander Nubel’s pending move to Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich in the summer.

Schalke are set to be left with only two goalkeepers next season in Markus Schubert and Ralf Farhmann – with the latter cutting short his loan stay at Carrow Road to join Norwegian side SK Brann until the end of the season.

The former Newcastle United stopper has been a regular for the club this season, featuring 27 times and keeping five clean sheets in a season where the club have conceded 52 goals – the second highest behind relegation-rivals Aston Villa.

The 31-year-old produced a heroic performance in the FA Cup fifth-round win against Tottenham Hotspur – producing saves from Troy Parrott and Gedson Fernandes to win the penalty shoot-out – sending Norwich into the quarter-finals for the first time since 1992.

Farke’s side host Southampton this Saturday at Carrow Road, before tough tests against Manchester United in the FA Cup quarter-final and a return to Premier League action against Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal.