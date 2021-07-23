Norwich complete signing of midfielder from bitter rivals Ipswich

Premier League newcomers Norwich have completed the signing of teenage midfielder Liam Gibbs from bitter rivals Ipswich for an undisclosed fee.

The 18-year-old, who made a single League One appearance for the Tractor Boys, has agreed a four-year contract at Carrow Road.

He will initially join the Canaries’ development and academy setup.

“It is a new step for me and for my career. I am looking to make the most of it, showcase my talent and hopefully I can help the club keep moving forward,” Gibbs told Norwich’s website after turning down a new deal at Portman Road.

“Norwich have a reputation for bringing through young players and I just want to be the next one to get into the first team and make things happen.

“I can see a clear pathway for me. Now I am just excited to get started, fulfil my potential and show everyone what I can do.”

Farke outlines plans after extending Norwich stay

Meanwhile, Daniel Farke has signed a new, four-year contract to remain as Norwich City head coach for their return to Premier League football.

The Canaries are preparing for the start of the Premier League campaign after Farke led them back to the top flight at the first time of asking. The 44-year-old took charge of the club in 2017 and won promotion to the Premier League in his second season at the helm. While relegation ultimately followed, Farke remained in charge and guided the East Anglian side to the Sky Bet Championship title last year.

TEAMtalk revealed back in April that Norwich were keen to secure his services for the long-term amid interest from other clubs. He has now agreed terms to keep him at Norwich until 2025 and is pleased to be staying put.

“I’m absolutely over the moon and feel pretty emotional in such a moment,” he said in a club statement announcing the new deal.

“I’m unbelievably grateful for all of the trust and support. It is a pleasure to be allowed to continue to work on this level with such a special club.

“I must also thank (sporting director) Stuart Webber for his trust and backing, my staff and players, as well as the supporters. We have a pretty special relationship in this club.

“Now it’s about going the next step, doing everything we can to make sure this club becomes an established Premier League side.”