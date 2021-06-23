Norwich have announced goalkeeper Angus Gunn has returned to the club after joining from Southampton on a four-year deal.

The 25-year-old – son of former Canaries number one Bryan, who went on to manage the club – started his youth career with Norwich before moving to Manchester City, and then had a season back with the Carrow Road outfit on loan in 2017-18.

He signed for Southampton in the summer of 2018, and last season spent time on loan at Stoke.

Leeds were reported to be interested in Gunn. Earlier this month Football Insider claimed Leeds had made a late swoop for the player.

Norwich though and their connections with Gunn got the deal over the line.

Gunn, who was called up to the England squad in 2017 but did not play, said on Norwich’s official website: “It was a few years ago since I was here on loan, and it was an unbelievable feeling then.

“Getting the deal done feels the same, if not better, because it’s more of a permanent thing. I’m really looking forward to it.

“It’s the club that I grew up supporting and the strides that it has made over the last few years show it’s a club still on the up.”

Boss Daniel Farke said: “We got the feeling that Angus will be the perfect fit to our goalkeeping group.

“We’ve got two very experienced goalkeepers in Tim Krul and Michael McGovern and a young goalkeeper in Daniel Barden. Angus fits perfectly into this goalkeeping team.

“He’s in a perfect age and is full of potential. He’s proven that he can play on the top level and was fantastic for us three seasons ago.

“He played almost each and every second for us and of course he has a huge identification and connection with the football club through his father.

“He has had a call-up to the England national team and there was a big money move to Southampton. That says a lot about his potential.

“After he was our number one goalkeeper three years ago we got the feeling that we helped give him the perfect platform.

“We needed a strong addition to our goalkeeping squad and for the short, medium and long term we believe that Angus is the perfect fit.”

Rashica ‘excited’

Norwich, preparing for their Premier League return after winning the Championship last season, signed winger Milot Rashica from Werder Bremen earlier this week. Midfielder Emi Buendia has departed to join Aston Villa.

Rashica, who has joined for an undisclosed fee and became Farke’s first signing since the club returned to the Premier League. He has left Bremen after they suffered relegation from the Bundesliga last season.

The 24-year-old told the club’s official site: “I’m really excited to play in front of the Norwich fans and in the Premier League. I will of course give my best to this football club in every game and hope to excite the fans with many goals and assists. Can’t wait to get started.

“I know a few things about the club, particularly the style of play under Daniel Farke. I want to continue to learn and develop as a player and person and I think that the style of play here will suit me very well.”

