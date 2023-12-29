Norwich, Ipswich battling quartet of Football League rivals to sign 15-goal attacking midfield talent

A host of clubs are chasing Aldershot Town star Joshua Stokes ahead of a potential move in the January transfer window, TEAMtalk have been told.

Midfielder Stokes has played a huge role in an outstanding season so far for The Shots claiming 15 goals since his summer move to the club from Sudbury.

Aldershot currently sit ninth in the National League table and are two points off the play-off spots, thanks in large part to Stokes’ goals.

And the teenager’s form has seen a number of league clubs show a keen interest in landing him in the New Year.

TT understands the 19-year-old has been checked on by Championship trio Norwich, Ipswich and Sunderland, as well as Derby, Charlton and AFC Wimbledon.

His current contract at Aldershot runs until the summer of 2025, with the National League subsequently able to command a decent fee for his services.

READ MORE: Brentford battle Freiburg for exciting Norwich forward Abu Kamara amid successful loan spell