Switzerland striker Josip Drmic has joined Norwich on a free transfer as they prepare for life in the Premier League.

The 26-year-old will officially join the club on a three-year deal on July 1 when his contract with Borussia Monchengladbach expires.

Drmic will join international team-mate Timm Klose at Carrow Road, and revealed the defender helped him make up his mind.

“Now everything is done, I’m very happy,” he told the club’s website. “I had very good conversations with (sporting director) Stuart Webber and with the head coach Daniel Farke.

“I was talking also to Timm Klose. We had a long conversation as I had a lot of questions and he spoke very, very positively about the club.

“I’m very excited to be playing in the Premier League. I cannot wait because I’ve heard a lot of things from my colleagues in the national team who have played in the Premier League.

“For me it’s something new. It’s a new opportunity with new challenges and I’m very happy that I’m so close now to playing in the Premier League. I cannot wait to start.”

Drmic spent one season with Bayer Leverkusen, playing in the Champions League, before moving to Monchengladbach in 2015.

Drmic has 32 caps and 10 goals for Switzerland, having played at two World Cups, though more recently will be remembered for seeing his spot-kick saved by Jordan Pickford when the UEFA Nations League third-place play-off against England ended in a shoot-out.

Daniel Farke on Josip Drmic ⬇️ “We made it clear we wanted to sign a new striker and we’ve found a guy who has proved himself at the highest level. He is a great character and a good guy. We feel his best days are still to come.” 👊#ncfc pic.twitter.com/NXzgprVMZr — Norwich City FC (@NorwichCityFC) June 24, 2019

Drmic becomes Farke’s second signing of the summer following a season-long loan deal for Manchester City winger Patrick Roberts.

“We made it clear we wanted to sign a new striker and we’ve found a guy who has proved himself at the highest level,” Farke said.

“He has lots of Bundesliga appearances and has a very good record for the Switzerland national team.

“He has had a difficult couple of years with injuries, but we feel he is the full package. Two or three years ago, some of the biggest clubs in Europe were interested in him.

“He is a great character and a good guy and we feel his best days are still to come.”