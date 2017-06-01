Barnsley forward Watkins agrees to join Norwich

Norwich have announced the signing of Barnsley forward Marley Watkins on a free transfer.

The 26-year-old, who scored 10 times in the Sky Bet Championship this term, will join the Canaries on July 1, when his contract with Barnsley is set to expire and has signed a three-year deal.

Watkins, who was recently called up to the Wales senior squad for the first time, is head coach Daniel Farke’s first signing at Carrow Road since arriving from Borussia Dortmund last week.

He told the official club website: “Norwich is a club with ambitions to be in the Premier League so I’m really happy to have made this decision.

“Everything is in place at Norwich to be successful. I’m really excited to be joining a project at a team whose ambitions match my own.”

Farke added: “Marley played brilliantly last season and is proven at this level.

“He scored 10 goals and got nine assists, and can play either as a forward or on the wing. He’s physical and a good character who gives us another option in attack.”