Norwich City are on the verge of sealing an impressive Chelsea coup after a deal for one of the game’s hottest prospects was described as ‘confirmed’.

Norwich bounced back to the top flight at the first time of asking last season. Keeping faith with German manager Daniel Farke paid off in spades. Though their early pre-season preparations did suffer a vital blow.

Give our social media channels a follow – we’re on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram

Argentine playmaker Emiliano Buendia was snapped up by Aston Villa for a club-record £33m fee.

Buendia had helped orchestrate the Canaries’ attacks, and was not short of tangible contributions himself. In 39 games in the second tier, the 23-year-old bagged an outstanding 15 goals and 17 assists.

Replacing that level of output won’t be a simple task, but adding a midfield maestro such as Chelsea youngster Billy Gilmour will help improve the output of those around him.

And per trusted football journalist Fabrizio Romano, that is exactly what will soon happen.

Norwich were always thought to be leading the race to sign the Scotland international on loan despite late interest from Wolves.

June 29 Transfer Chatter - Latest on Ramos future, Roma want Rui Patrício and Chelsea determined to keep Alonso Sergio Ramos is weighing up his options, with Man City, PSG and Bayern Munich waiting on the Real Madrid defender, Roma are preparing a £13m offer for Wolves keeper Rui Patrício and Chelsea want to keep hold of Marcos Alonso

And per the Italian, ‘negotiations are at the final stages’. Gilmour will arrive at Carrrow Road on a one-year loan deal, with the loan fee reportedly already agreed.

The Italian describes the move as ‘confirmed’, and notes all that remains are the finishing touches once Gilmour is out of self-isolation.

The 20-year-old impressed at Euro 2020 and produced a man of the match display versus England at Wembley.

Unfortunately, a positive Covid-19 test put a halt to his tournament heroics. But Gilmour now appears set to be given a rather more regular chance to impress next season with Norwich.

Chelsea potential buyers in Barcelona fire sale

Meanwhile, Chelsea have interjected themselves into a three-way scrap for a Barcelona star who is one of four tipped to leave the Camp Nou this summer, per a report.

Citing French outlet Le10Sport, the Sun note that Chelsea are a contender to sign Miralem Pjanic.

Barcelona in deep financial debt. A premature Pjanic exit is on the cards along with departures for Philippe Coutinho, Martin Braithwaite and Samuel Umtiti.

Former club Juventus and PSG are also credited with interest, and it is stated Pjanic previously indicated his desire to return to Turin.

However, Juventus are deemed ‘not keen’ on a permanent move, and instead are likely only to offer a loan option. That has left the door ajar for Chelsea and PSG who are both considering ‘loan bids’ themselves.

READ MORE: Chelsea make first Erling Haaland transfer move with surprise makeweight in reported bid