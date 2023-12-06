‘Not irreplaceable’ – Arteta tipped to brutally axe Arsenal star in January as Euro giants circle

Arsenal only signed Jakub Kiwior from Spezia in January, but reports from the Italian media suggest he could return to Serie A as early as this winter.

The 23-year-old defender is touted to have huge potential but has only played sporadically for the Gunners after falling down Mikel Arteta’s pecking order.

Kiwior has only made six appearances in the Premier League so far this season. He started Arsenal’s last game away at Luton, though, where he struggled defensively as the Gunners clinched a dramatic 4-3 victory.

The Poland international played as a left-back in that game after Arteta opted to rest Oleksandr Zinchenko. Kiwior’s natural position is as a centre-back, but he can fill in as a full-back when required.

He may need to do that more often, too, with Takehiro Tomiyasu set to be unavailable for a minimum of four weeks with a calf injury.

As reported by TEAMtalk, AC Milan are ‘working extensively’ to sign Kiwior in January, as they remember how well he played in Serie A during his time with Spezia.

Now, it seems that Arteta could be willing to part ways with the defender for the right price.

Mikel Arteta sees Kiwior as ‘not irreplaceable’

According to Gazzetta dello Sport, AC Milan are looking to bring in at least two new players in the January transfer window.

It’s claimed that the Italian club’s manager Stefano Pioli is keen to add a striker and a centre-back to his squad.

Tottenham-linked Lille striker Jonathan David would be Milan’s ‘ideal candidate’ up front, while Kiwior is the ‘first name’ for defence.

Despite him still being a youngster, they see the Arsenal star as an ‘expert’ in Italian football. They are also buoyed up by the fact that he ‘is used to mid-season transfers’ after joining the Gunners last winter.

The report states that Milan ‘will keep a low profile’ in the deal for Kiwior as they ‘know a permanent transfer will be difficult.’ As a result, they are expected to try ‘the shortcut of a loan’ in January.

Gazzetta dello Sport state that Arteta ‘has already made it clear that he will not block any deals’ for Kiwior ‘if they are good,’ as he sees the defender as ‘not irreplaceable.’

While he is only a fringe player at Arsenal, Kiwior ‘would definitely be a starter’ with Milan, so a loan to the Italian giants could be the best thing for his development.

