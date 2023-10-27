Not just Man Utd, as Tottenham learn battle to sign defensive target is now a 14-horse race

Manchester United are not the only threat to Tottenham Hotspur in their quest to sign Sebastian Caceres from CF America in Mexico, judging by recent reports.

Caceres has become a target for Tottenham to reinforce their defence recently. By January, he will be into the final year of his contract with CF America. Therefore, he is being eyed as someone who could come to the Premier League for the first time for a decent price.

Tottenham recently learned they face competition from Man Utd for the Uruguay international’s signature. Now, an update from 90min has revealed just how widespread the interest in Caceres is.

It is claimed that Tottenham and Man Utd are just half of the clubs who are looking at Caceres from the Premier League. The others are said to be Newcastle and West Ham (indeed, both have been namechecked before by Football Insider too).

In mainland Europe, there are even more contenders for Caceres’ signature. The report lists Atletico Madrid, Valencia and Girona from La Liga as some of his admirers.

Italian side Atalanta, Portuguese pair Braga and Porto, German duo Hoffenheim and Union Berlin and French clubs Lens and Lille are also mentioned as teams that have been watching him.

In total, therefore, there are 14 possible destinations for Caceres at this stage, from six different countries.

Race for Caceres could be even more open

And that’s just according to 90min – reports from other sources have made references to other suitors like Sevilla and Fulham. By the sounds of it, the list is only likely to grow.

When the time comes, the right-footed centre-back would be leaving CF America with more than 100 appearances for the club under his belt. At the age of 24, it might be time for him to take the next step and make a name for himself in European football.

He is starting to become more recognised internationally, having earned seven caps for the Uruguay national team. His debut was back in September 2022 and he continues to be shown faith by Marcelo Bielsa.

It remains to be seen what kind of price will win the race for him as he plots his next step at club level. The sheer amount of interest in his services may drive the price up, but the decreasing amount of time on his contract would theoretically have the opposite effect.

