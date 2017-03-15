Not Pogba’s fault he’s paid 10x what other good players get – Jose

Jose Mourinho has praised Paul Pogba for his determination to succeed in football – and had some strong words for critics of the Manchester United midfielder.

Pogba’s performance was again under scrutiny as United crashed out of the FA Cup at Chelsea, and while Mourinho bizarrely claimed the Frenchman was ‘the best player on the pitch’, his critics feels he has yet to show why the club shelled out £89.3million to bring him back from Juventus

“I feel that the world is losing values and we all know that and envy is coming into certain levels that I am scared with,” he told a press conference on Wednesday morning.

“It is not Paul’s fault that he gets ten times the money that some very good players get.

“It is not Paul’s fault that some fans are in trouble and need every penny to survive.

“He needs respect, his family deserve respect.”

Mourinho highlighted the player’s determination to succeed after coming from an underprivileged background.

“He comes form a working family with three boys so I am sure the Mum and Dad worked hard for many years,” he added.

“A kid that comes to Manchester as a teenager to fight for his career here and was not afraid to work for a better life.

“He reached the top of the world, nobody gave him anything.

“I am very happy with Paul. The club is very happy with Paul and I think the good thing is because of his personality he does not give an ass what people say.”