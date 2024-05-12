‘Nothing decided’ – Real Madrid legend not done yet despite contract expiry

It has been a superb season for Real Madrid, with a second La Liga title under Carlo Ancelotti already confirmed and the possibility of their 15th Champions League triumph to come.

Loa Blancos face Borussia Dortmund in the final at Wembley on June 1, having completed a stunning comeback in the semi finals against Bayern Munich. Former Stoke and Newcastle striker Joselu scored twice in the final few minutes to turn the tie on its head and keep Madrid’s dream alive.

Ancelotti deserves plenty of credit for succeeding while successfully navigating a transitional phase for the club. A lot of older players like Luka Modric, Toni Kroos have been phased out, with the likes of Jude Bellingham and Eduardo Camavinga taking up more prominent roles in the team.

Bellingham’s 31 goal contributions in all competitions have turned him into the key player, ahead of facing his former club Dortmund at the home of English football.

Modric, now 38, has been linked with a move away from the club this summer, when his contract is due to expire. According to his agent, in quotes picked up by GOAL, things are up in the air but a decision is coming.

“So far there is nothing clear about Modric’s future with Real Madrid. Next week things will be clearer for us. Real Madrid is Modric’s homeland and together we will decide what is best.”

Will Mbappe want Modric’s number 10?

The 2018 Ballon d’Or winner has become one of Real Madrid’s greatest modern day players, winning four La Liga titles, five Champions Leagues and two Copa Del Reys since joining from Tottenham in 2012.

This season he has played 30 La Liga games, scoring twice with six assists. But most of those have come as a substitute.

Crucially, after France star Kylian Mbappe announced he is leaving Paris Saint-Germain at the end of the season this week, there could be a decision made over his expectant move to Madrid. Mbappe wears number 10 for hid country, which is Modric’s number for the club. Were he to leave, it would free it up for Mbappe.

But nothing has been announced yet. Could we yet see more Modric magic at the Santiago Bernabeu?

