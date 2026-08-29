Nottingham Forest bid £40m for Everton gem after double Tottenham rejection

Nottingham Forest have turned their attention to Everton midfielder Harrison Armstrong after failing in their efforts to land Tottenham Hotspur duo Lucas Bergvall and Pape Matar Sarr, TEAMtalk understands.

Forest made an approach for Bergvall earlier in the window, but Spurs rejected their bid for the Sweden international.

Sarr has also been under consideration, although the Senegal international is assessing his options with a host of clubs showing interest.

Galatasaray and Besiktas have both been monitoring Sarr, while Crystal Palace and Brentford are also understood to have looked at the Tottenham midfielder. Forest remain among the clubs keen.

With their pursuit of the Spurs pair proving difficult, Forest have now switched their focus to Armstrong and TEAMtalk understands progress is being made.

The 19-year-old has made huge strides this summer and has emerged as an increasingly important player for Everton.

Indeed, Armstrong started Everton’s opening game of the season – a 2-0 victory over Crystal Palace – alongside new signing Hayden Hackney.

Everton are now facing a major decision over his future.

TEAMtalk understands the arrival of Christian Norgaard has contributed to Everton being willing to listen to Forest’s interest, despite Armstrong’s rapid emergence.

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Nott’m Forest bid £40m plus add-ons for Harrison Armstrong

Forest have now made an offer worth £40million plus add-ons, with Everton discussing the proposal.

That represents a significant valuation of a player who has only recently established himself in Everton’s first-team plans.

However, Forest see Armstrong as a player with enormous potential and believe he could follow a similar path to Elliot Anderson, who made the move from Newcastle United to the City Ground in similar circumstances.

Anderson arrived as a young player with huge potential but relatively limited Premier League experience and has since developed into an important part of Forest’s side.

Crucially, TEAMtalk understands Armstrong is open to the move, with Oliver Glasner a big admirer of the teenager.

Glasner believes Armstrong could make a similar impact at Forest and sees his technical ability, energy and versatility as a strong fit for his midfield.

Forest are now pushing to make the deal happen, with Everton considering their position after receiving the substantial offer.

TEAMtalk understands talks are ongoing between the clubs, with Forest hoping the £40million-plus package can convince Everton to part with one of their most promising young players.

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